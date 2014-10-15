NEW YORK Oct 15 The Alabama State Treasury
dropped the Pimco Total Return Fund as an investment option in
its CollegeCounts 529 plan, following the departure of Bill
Gross from Pimco.
The option was dropped on Sept. 30 and made effective on
Oct. 1. Alabama's 529 Fund said in a press release that it
reinvested those proceeds, less than $10 million, into the
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund as it is an existing
investment in the CollegeCounts 529 Fund Direct Plan.
"This change is based on a number of variables including
recent departures of key senior investment personnel,
uncertainty surrounding the impact of those changes, potential
negative fund flows, and performance considerations," the
statement said.
Gross, who managed the Pimco Total Return Fund and
co-founded the firm over 40 years ago, resigned on Sept. 26 for
rival Janus Capital Group. Investors pulled a massive $25.5
billion from Pacific Investment Management Co.'s U.S. open-end
funds in September, according to Morningstar data.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)