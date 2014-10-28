NEW YORK Oct 28 The Advanced Series Trust has terminated Pacific Investment Management Company as an investment subadviser on two portfolios, according to an SEC filing on Tuesday.

Advanced Series Trust said it would replace Pimco as the subadviser for the U.S. fixed income segment of the Advanced Strategies Portfolio with Prudential Investment Management, Inc. (PIM).

It also plans to replace Pimco as the subadviser for the Total Return Portfolio with BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., BlackRock International Limited, BlackRock (Singapore) Limited and Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

The Total Return Portfolio will also be renamed the AST BlackRock/Loomis Sayles Bond Portfolio, the filing said.

Both changes are expected to take place around Jan. 5.

The portfolios are available to investors through variable life and variable annuity contracts from Prudential Life Insurance. The size of the portfolios was not disclosed.

The decisions come as yet another jolt to bond firm Pimco as it struggles to retain clients following a year of management upheaval.

That turmoil began in January with the abrupt departure of economist Mohamed El-Erian, which prompted many institutional investors to step up their scrutiny of Pimco.

Roiling markets, Bill Gross then surprised markets in September by leaving the company he helped establish and build into a $2 trillion behemoth. Gross's departure prompted a series of investor exits.

The California-based investment firm reported a 5 percent drop in assets under management for the third quarter. Since Gross's departure, Pimco has seen heavy outflows, with $23.5 billion leaving the Pimco Total Return Fund in September alone.

Pimco did not return a request for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)