BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
NEW YORK Dec 19 Bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co said on Friday that it expects the European Central Bank to further expand its balance sheet by buying euro-denominated investment-grade corporate and sovereign bonds.
In its 2015 credit outlook report, Mark Kiesel, chief investment officer of global credit, said the ECB should stay very accommodative in the year and "European rates will likely be at zero for the foreseeable future, anchoring European duration and generating strong demand for credit and higher income.
"The ECB has finally embraced quantitative easing: Purchase programs of covered bonds and asset-backed securities are already underway, and as European inflation remains stubbornly low, we expect that the ECB will further expand its balance sheet by buying euro-denominated IG corporate and sovereign bonds," Kiesel said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: