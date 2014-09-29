(Adds second-biggest inflow record)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 29 DoubleLine Capital, an
investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco, saw
between $400 million and $500 million of net inflows on Friday
in the wake of Bill Gross' departure from Pimco, DoubleLine
Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said on Monday.
It was the second-biggest net inflow day for the Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine, the firm said.
Asked about the leadership shakeup at Pimco, Gundlach said:
"I think it is an option" that Mohamed El-Erian, who resigned as
Pimco's CEO in January, may return to Pimco. "Mohamed coming
back is an option because he has a relationship with Allianz."
El-Erian was named in February to the newly created role of
chief economic adviser at Allianz, which owns Pimco.
Gundlach told Reuters on Friday, that he and Bill Gross met
the week of Sept. 15 to discuss a possible role for Gross at
DoubleLine. Their meeting, which took place at Gundlach's home,
was three hours long over a range of issues, Gundlach added.
Before then, Gundlach and Gross had never met. Gundlach said
Gross was "respectful, extremely polite and professional."
Gundlach said: "I am CEO of the firm. We talked about
working together, but I was never going to be the 'co-guy.' I am
CEO. That was never going to happen."
Gundlach added: "I thought we had a lot in common."
Gross then called Gundlach on Thursday evening and left a
voicemail message saying that he was leaving Pimco for another
firm and would not be joining DoubleLine.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrew
Hay and Cynthia Osterman)