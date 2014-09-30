Brazil's BRF says collaborating with authorities after police raids
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA said on Friday it is collaborating with authorities investigating alleged bribery of food inspectors and politicians.
Sept 30 The Pimco Total Return exchange-traded fund saw $448 million in outflows Friday after news of the departure of longtime manager Bill Gross hit, but outflows slowed on Monday to $98 million, according to a PIMCO spokesperson.
With $3.12 billion in assets as of Monday, the ETF is a fraction of the PIMCO Total Return Fund, the $222 billion bond fund that Gross had managed since 1987. Gross founded Pimco, a $2 trillion asset management firm, in 1971.
Friday's outflows represented a record for the ETF.
Earlier this week, Pimco said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether it inflated the returns of the ETF, the latest in a series of incidents that preceded Gross' decision to leave the company for Denver-based Janus. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, which has been under pressure from activist shareholder Bill Ackman, on Friday said four of its 12 directors would not stand for re-election at the burrito chain's upcoming shareholder meeting.
BRASILIA, March 17 Brazilian politicians are scrambling to negotiate an amnesty for illicit funding as part of efforts to shield themselves from a widening graft probe that has engulfed President Michel Temer's government and the Congress.