NEW YORK Oct 7 The Florida State Board of
Administration said it would reduce the amount the state's
retirement system it has with Pimco, less than two weeks after
the money manager's chief investment officer, Bill Gross,
shocked markets by resigning.
"After a thorough assessment we are making adjustments to
our arrangements with Pimco regarding both the FRS Pension Plan
and FRS Investment Plan," according to an email sent on Tuesday
from spokesman Dennis MacKee.
The Florida Retirement System Pension Plan will see
"significantly reduced" amounts with Pimco. The exact amount has
yet to be determined, MacKee wrote.
Newport Beach, Calif.-based Pimco now separately manages an
active core mandate of about $1.9 billion for the pension plan,
he wrote.
The FRS Investment Plan is terminating the Pimco Total
Return and Pimco Inflation Response Multi-Asset Strategy funds,
with $535.9 million and $493.9 million, respectively.
Bill Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor, quit
Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc on Sept.
26, the day before he was expected to be fired from the huge
investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chris Reese)