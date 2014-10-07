(Adds total sum of money with Pimco in 2nd paragraph)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Oct 7 The Florida State Board of
Administration said it would "significantly" reduce the amount
the state's retirement system has invested with Pimco, less than
two weeks after the money manager's chief investment officer,
Bill Gross, shocked markets by resigning.
Together, the Florida Retirement System pension and
investment plans will move more than $1 billion away from Pimco,
although a final number has not yet been decided.
The funds moved out of Pimco will come from the $1.9 billion
in the pension plan and the $1 billion in the investment plan
that the Newport Beach, Calif.-based company currently manages
for the state of Florida.
"After a thorough assessment we are making adjustments to
our arrangements with Pimco regarding both the FRS Pension Plan
and FRS Investment Plan," according to an email sent on Tuesday
from spokesman Dennis MacKee.
The Florida Retirement System Pension Plan will see
"significantly reduced" amounts with Pimco. The exact amount has
yet to be determined, MacKee said.
He added that Pimco now separately manages an active core
mandate of about $1.9 billion for the pension plan.
The funds moved away from Pimco will be transitioned among
SBA internal managers and existing external managers, MacKee
said, listing BlackRock; Neuberger Berman; Amundi Smith Breeden;
BMO's Taplin, Canida & Habacht; and Prudential.
The FRS Investment Plan is terminating the Pimco Total
Return and Pimco Inflation Response Multi-Asset Strategy funds,
with $535.9 million and $493.9 million, respectively.
Those assets will be transitioned to existing managers, as
well, MacKee said, listing two BlackRock funds.
Bill Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor, quit
Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc on Sept.
26, the day before he was expected to be fired from the huge
investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago.
Pimco is likely to see continued outflows from institutional
investors, as a number of retirement systems still have the
company on watch lists, which are often a precedent to shifting
money away from a manager.
Already Pimco saw a record $23.5 billion in outflows from
its flagship Total Return Fund in September, with the largest
daily outflow on the day of Gross's resignation.
Pimco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; editing by Chris Reese, Tom Brown
and Gunna Dickson)