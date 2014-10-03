BOSTON/NEW YORK Oct 3 Investors hope the Bond
King can remake himself as a team player.
Bill Gross last week abruptly left Newport Beach,
California-based Pimco, the firm he built into a bond giant, to
join Janus Capital Group, a small Denver firm that touts
on its website how its friendly, team-oriented culture creates
"strong collaborators."
While investors are certainly excited about the move - Janus
shares are up 30 percent since the announcement - some wonder
just how much easily the outspoken, 70-year-old Gross will fit
in at the firm led by Pimco veteran Richard Weil. Weil hired
Gross at the urging of former Pimco chief executive officer Bill
Thompson, according to two people familiar with the matter.
But Janus already has a bond leader in Gibson Smith, who has
less star power than Gross but has quietly delivered better
performance in recent years. He is said to work
well with Janus CEO Weil, and has emphasized a team approach,
which could be a contrast with the autocratic style that Gross
showed at Pimco.
Kevin Mahn, who helps manage $2 billion as chief investment
officer at Hennion & Walsh, a Parsippany, New Jersey-based
wealth management firm, questions if Gross can co-exist with
Smith and how much oversight Gross may face.
"It's setting the stage for a culture clash," Mahn said.
"Here's a guy who was at rock-star status, and Pimco was
synonymous with his name. Now he's moving to a different firm
and he's not necessarily going to be the same person as he was,"
Mahn said.
Michael Cuggino, president of the $7.5 billion Permanent
Portfolio Family of Funds in San Francisco, which owns Janus
shares, said Weil and the rest of Janus' management will be
judged in part on how smoothly Gross transitions to their firm.
Key will be for Gross to show he can work well with others and
for Janus to avoid the bad publicity that marred Gross's last
months at Pimco, including his falling-out with his one-time
successor Mohamed El-Erian, who left earlier this year.
"If they bring in Gross and it's a disaster and all over the
front pages because they didn't get along, like with El-Erian,
that's not good," Cuggino said.
Gross has been famously short-tempered at work, slamming
desk drawers and discouraging socializing. He once fumed at an
employee for attending an industry conference: "I don't want you
to attend the conference, I want you to be a speaker at the
conference."
Janus will report third-quarter results on Oct. 23.
Weil had been Pimco's chief operating officer for ten years
before joining Janus in 2010. Weil and Gross "were never soul
mates the way he was with Mohamed," said John Brynjolfsson,
chief investment officer of hedge fund Armored Wolf in Irvine,
California, and a former managing director at Pimco from 1989 to
2008.
"There was never that chemistry. It's not like they would
form a coalition after their time at Pimco or see them going on
vacations together," Brynjolfsson said.
Gross has not been available for interviews, nor has
Thompson. Smith has declined interview requests as have other
Janus executives including Weil. A Janus spokesman said on
Friday that Gross will report directly to Weil.
In press statements issued on Sept 26, the day Gross's move
was announced, Janus said he will remain in Newport Beach and
will take over the $13 million Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund,
which will change its name to the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund. Gross also will work up some related
business that "will be separate and complementary" to Smith's,
Janus said.
Gross isn't wasting time in jumping in: he will release his
first outlook with Janus, titled "Stayin' Alive," on Oct. 9,
after a webcast for institutional investors with Weil on the
global unconstrained bond strategy, according to an invitation
to the event seen by Reuters on Friday.
SMALL BUT NIMBLE
Smith, who is keeping his title as Janus' fixed income chief
investment officer, will focus on corporate bonds while Gross
will stick with the "macro" role he played at Pimco making
big-picture bets on interest rates and the global economy.
A half-dozen people who have worked with Smith or know him
well say he collaborates closely with a group of analysts and
traders, many of whom he recruited since he became Janus' bond
chief in 2006. These people said Weil and Smith work well
together.
Smith runs a smaller bond operation at Janus, with $31.4
billion in assets at June 30, compared with the $222 billion
that Gross oversaw at Pimco Total Return Fund alone.
Yet Smith's steady returns compare favorably to Gross' recent
uneven performance.
The Janus Flexible Bond Fund, the firm's biggest bond fund
at $7.1 billion, has earned a 3.85 percent return this year
through Sept. 30. This compared with the Pimco Total Return
Fund's 3.33 percent return over the same period. The Janus fund
has also outperformed by a similar level over a five-year
period, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
unit.
Janus shares initially shot up 43 percent on Sept 26,
hitting a 52-week high of $15.95 after the Gross announcement.
They closed at $14.49 on Friday, up 30 percent from before Gross
joined the firm.
In a report issued Oct. 2 Morningstar analyst Sumit Desai
wrote that Janus will need to provide enough support such as
traders, research analysts portfolio managers for Gross to
handle an influx of investor cash. Janus will never likely
provide as much support as Pimco, Desai wrote, "raising the
question of how successful Gross can be with fewer resources."
