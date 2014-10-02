Oct 2 As bond traders began what they thought
would be a quiet day last Friday, a simple headline crossed
their screens: "William H. Gross joins Janus Capital."
Confusion ensued. Several asset managers and traders
wondered whether the news was about Pimco's co-founder, known to
most on Wall Street simply as Bill Gross, or someone else with
the same name.
"The question was, 'Is it THAT William H. Gross?'" said Lou
Brien, a veteran market strategist at DRW Trading, a 22-year-old
trading firm in Chicago active in futures markets.
It was indeed. The 70-year-old fund manager had quit as
chief investment officer of the $2 trillion asset manager and
portfolio manager of the world's largest bond fund, the Pimco
Total Return Fund, after more than four decades amid tensions
with management.
As the news sank in, fixed income traders jumped. Several
said they first tried to figure out the biggest holdings of the
Total Return Fund, which had $222 billion under management
before Gross bolted.
Then, they began selling assets that they believed to be the
biggest holdings of the fund, including U.S. Treasuries,
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and high-yield
bonds, anticipating massive redemptions. Clients immediately
started withdrawing funds, sending assets in the direction of
rivals TCW, DoubleLine Capital, BlackRock Inc and Western Asset
Management Co.
The Total Return Fund saw $23 billion in outflows in
September, with its worst day of withdrawals in its history on
Friday. Pimco declined to comment for this story.
"People scrambled to see what their positions were. People
were trying to front-run any liquidation," DRW's Brien said.
The reaction across financial markets to news of a job
change by one man was unprecedented, and the ripples still flow
through the bond market. It will also feed into a months-long
debate over whether massive asset managers are systemically
important, like the global banks, and, therefore, should be
regulated more tightly.
Interviews with more than a dozen bond traders and managers
about what went on in their minds and in the markets after the
news of Gross's departure broke, paint the fullest picture yet
of what happened in various markets in its aftermath.
"This event will go down as the single-largest movement of
capital as a result of one person's move from one firm to
another," said David Barse, chief executive of New York-based
Third Avenue Management, which had about $13 billion under
management at July 31.
The shock at Pimco rocked a market that was already nervous.
Several traders said it may spark a deeper analysis of the depth
and liquidity in fixed income markets, especially after
financial reforms took away the incentive for large banks to
hold inventory of fixed income assets that could have acted as a
shock absorber.
Regulators are watching, sources familiar with the situation
said. The U.S. Federal Reserve and Treasury Department are
talking to market participants about Pimco, but they have not
warned investors against pulling their funds, they said. The
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates the
fixed income market, is also monitoring developments, another
person said.
"We are obviously trying to understand the outflows and what
is going on. I think it is a natural consequence when you have
somebody so high profile like Bill Gross moving out of a firm,"
Daniel Gallagher, a Republican member of the SEC, told Reuters
on Tuesday. "But I hope and expect it won't become too much of a
concern as the market soaks up the information about his
departure."
To be sure, Gross's exit doesn't appear sufficient to
threaten the stability of the entire financial system. While the
reaction in the markets was swift and some of its effects linger
even now, these market sources said, it appears to have been
largely contained.
"Markets have had a more shaky feel to them over the past
few days," said Jason Brady, a portfolio manager of Thornburg
Investment Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which has $88
billion in assets under management. Brady said while markets
started to move a bit before the Gross announcement, they have
gotten more volatile since Friday.
KNEE-JERK REACTION
In the minutes following the news of Gross's exit on Friday,
the reaction across financial markets was clear.
The news was released at 8:28 a.m. Eastern time (1228 GMT).
CBOT U.S. 10-year T-note futures, one of the most
popularly traded U.S. futures contracts, saw volume quadruple in
the minutes that followed because Pimco has a large position in
Treasuries. More than 200,000 contracts traded between 8:35 a.m.
and 9 a.m. as prices dropped and bond yields rose.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury's yield rose to 2.55 percent
from 2.50. Investors also sold TIPs, causing those yields to
spike. Risk premiums on junk bonds rose broadly as well in
anticipation of more selling and spreads widened out sharply.
Eurodollar <0#ED:> contracts, arguably the world's most widely
traded futures, saw the two and three-year part of the curve
cheapen.
Shares of Allianz SE, Pimco's German parent fell
more than 6 percent Friday, while those of Janus Capital Group
soared 43 percent.
On desks, traders said they smelled panic. "I felt that
dealer desks got defensive," said one loan trader, who declined
to be named because he was not authorized to speak publicly. "It
was a tough day to get a bid."
Another loan trader said some people saw a buying
opportunity, thinking, "Let's get out of here and let's buy
something else, probably better."
Several of Pimco's rivals said they saw immediate inflows as
investors made that trade. "We have definitely had institutional
assets in (our) direction," said Chris Orndorff, senior
portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Co. in Pasadena,
California which manages $470 billion.
Jeffrey Gundlach, Gross's arch-rival, said on Monday his
investment firm, DoubleLine Capital, saw between $400 million
and $500 million of net inflows on Friday.
"There has been a significant amount of fixed income assets
in motion based on recent news," Ron Redell, president of
DoubleLine Funds, told Reuters. "We believe DoubleLine, as well
as other asset managers, are receiving an increase in interest."
Sources close to BlackRock Inc said the world's
largest asset manager was also seeing inflows. It has been
buying Treasuries and other fixed income instruments as it is
trying to win market share, one of the sources said.
"Given strong performance across our fixed income franchise,
we've been seeing solid flows all year. In recent days,
conversations with clients, particularly around our Total Return
and Strategic Income Opportunities funds have increased
greatly," a BlackRock spokeswoman said.
EXACERBATING FEAR
Several traders said Gross's departure came at a time when
risk assets, such as stocks and high yield bonds and loans, were
already trading off. Concerns about weak European growth,
protests in Hong Kong and the first Ebola case in the United
States have contributed to safe-haven buying in Treasuries. High
yield spreads were under pressure as well because of ongoing
concerns about economic growth prospects worldwide and as many
investors see that market as overvalued.
Still, traders said there was no mistaking the Gross effect.
The nervousness triggered by his exit seeped into this week,
and much of it has lingered. New issues of corporate bonds
effectively stopped on Monday. Now, while the selling in bonds
has tapered off and primary markets have bounced back, the
stress is continuing elsewhere.
The bid-offer yield spreads in riskier bonds including junk
bonds, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial
mortgage-backed securities and TIPs have remained wider than
usual, according to Western Asset's Orndorff.
If redemptions at Pimco were to increase, Orndoff said,
"this could be the beginning of a pretty ugly move" in the bond
market. "They could be coming in successive waves," Orndoff
said.
