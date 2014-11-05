NEW YORK Nov 5 Pacific Investment Management
posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in
October, compared with $25.5 billion the previous month,
according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.
Pimco, which had assets under management of $1.876 trillion
as of Sept. 30, has been aggressively reassuring clients through
meetings, conference calls and advertisements that the firm
remains committed to the same investment strategies following
the exit of Bill Gross on Sept. 26.
