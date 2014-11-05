(Adds comment from Pimco in last paragraph)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 5 Pacific Investment Management Co
posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in
October following the surprise departure of Bill Gross, adding
to the $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month,
according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.
Gross, who co-founded Pimco in 1971 and built it into one of
the largest investment firms in the world, managing $2 trillion
of pension, endowment, and retirement money, resigned on Sept.
26 to join rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
A majority of Pimco's firm-wide outflows in October stemmed
from investors pulling money from its flagship Pimco Total
Return Fund, which was managed by Gross.
According to Morningstar's calculations, Pimco Total Return
Fund suffered an estimated $32.3 billion of outflows in October.
That differs from Pimco's reported $27.5 billion outflow on
Tuesday because of differences in how Pimco reported the $5.6
billion in redemption requests from Sept. 30, Morningstar said.
Since the fund follows a specific settlement procedure,
"those redemptions will not affect fund net assets until Oct. 1
and therefore are included in our October estimated flow
number," Morningstar's senior research analyst Michelle
Swartzentruber said.
She added that Morningstar's estimate of Pimco Total
Return's September and October flows matches "very closely" with
the numbers Pimco has reported publicly.
Pimco, a unit of Allianz SE, which had assets
under management of $1.876 trillion as of Sept. 30, has been
aggressively reassuring clients through meetings, conference
calls and advertisements that the firm remains committed to the
same investment strategies following the exit of Gross.
Daniel Tarman, a Pimco spokesman, said in a statement on
Tuesday: "Flows from the Total Return Fund peaked on September
26th, and slowed sharply throughout October. October performance
of plus 0.80 percent after fees was in line with the Total
Return Fund's peer group."
"Pimco is a long-term investor, focused on delivering
consistent results for our clients. Given October's market
volatility and the firm's recent CIO succession, Pimco's
investment performance during the month is noteworthy and
attributable to the strength and contribution of the firm's
large portfolio management team," said Douglas Hodge, Pimco
chief executive officer.
