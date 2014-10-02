NEW YORK Oct 2 Pacific Investment Management
Co. had $25.5 billion of net outflows firm-wide across all of
its U.S. open-ended funds in September, the bulk of which came
out of its flagship fund, according to Morningstar data on
Thursday.
Morningstar estimated net outflow for the flagship Pimco
Total Return Fund of $17.9 billion in September, compared with
the Newport Beach, Calif.'s figure of $25.3 billion.
Morningstar said the firm estimates open-end fund net flows
by computing the change in assets from one month to the next
that is not explained by the performance of the fund. "The
fund's actual flows may differ from Morningstar's estimates for
a variety of reasons, including the timing of actual purchases
and redemptions versus our assumptions and the timing and type
of dividend distributions, for example."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)