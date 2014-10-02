(Removes extraneous word from paragraph one)
NEW YORK Oct 2 Pacific Investment Management Co
had $25.5 billion of net outflows across all of its U.S.
open-ended funds in September, the bulk of them from its
flagship fund, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.
Morningstar estimated net outflow for the flagship Pimco
Total Return Fund of $17.9 billion in September, compared with
the Newport Beach, California firm's figure of $23.5 billion.
Morningstar said the firm estimates open-end fund net flows
by computing changes in assets from one month to the next that
are not explained by the performance of the funds.
"The fund's actual flows may differ from Morningstar's
estimates for a variety of reasons, including the timing of
actual purchases and redemptions versus our assumptions and the
timing and type of dividend distributions, for example,"
Morningstar said
Estimated net outflow for the Pimco Total Return ETF for
September was $631 million, or 18 percent of August-ending
assets of $3.6 billion, Morningstar said. Total assets in the
fund at the end of September were $3 billion.
Morningstar also said estimated net inflows for the
DoubleLine Total Return, a direct competitor of the Pimco Total
Return Fund, at $1 billion in September. Total assets in the
fund at the end of September were $35.6 billion.
Pimco is a unit of Germany's Allianz SE.
