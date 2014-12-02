US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Dec 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 19th straight month of outflows in November, totaling $9.5 billion, compared with $27.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to a statement by Pacific Investment Management Co on Tuesday.
As of the end of November, the Pimco Total Return Fund assets were $162.8 billion and the fund remains the largest actively managed bond fund in the world.
The Pimco Total Return fund posted net after-fee returns of 1 pct, exceeding its benchmark by 0.29 pct for November. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia as part of an Asian tour next month, sources said on Monday, amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia."