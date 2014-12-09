(adds details of report, background on Pimco, paragraphs 3-11)
NEW YORK Dec 9 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
whose long-time manager Bill Gross departed unexpectedly on
Sept. 26, ended November with a slight increase in U.S.
government-related holdings.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had exposure in November of 37
percent in U.S. government-related securities, up from 35
percent the previous month, according to the Newport Beach,
Calif.-based firm's website on Tuesday.
The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 19th straight month
of outflows in November, totaling $9.5 billion. The pace of
withdrawals has slowed since the contentious departure of Gross
for smaller rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
"We've been very stable in implementing our investment
process from the first day of Bill's departure," Dan Ivascyn,
who replaced Gross, said in an interview last week.
In November, the $162.8 billion Pimco Total Return Fund,
under a new team led by long-time Pimco portfolio manager Scott
Mather, posted returns of 1.00 percent, beating 99 percent of
its intermediate-term category group, according to Morningstar
data.
U.S. government-related securities may include nominal and
inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options,
agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate
securities, and interest rate swaps.
The fund's exposure in emerging markets stayed steady at 16
percent in November, Pimco said.
The Pimco Total Return Fund also increased its exposure in
mortgages, its second biggest holdings next to U.S.
government-related bonds, to 23 percent in November from 22
percent in October, Pimco added.
Pimco left its exposure in U.S. credit unchanged at 13
percent in November and decreased its holdings in non-U.S.
developed debt to 6 percent in November from 12 percent in
October.
The Pimco Total Return Fund saw cash equivalents unchanged
at 46 percent.
But that was being counterbalanced by a negative 48 percent
exposure in a category described as "net offset related to
derivatives." In comparison, it was negative 50 percent in
October.
The derivatives category involves offsets associated with
investments in futures, swaps and other derivatives. Such
offsets may be taken at the notional value of the derivative
position, which in certain instances may exceed the actual
amount owed on such position, Pimco said.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft and David
Gregorio)