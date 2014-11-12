NEW YORK Nov 12 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
whose long-time manager Bill Gross unexpectedly departed on
Sept. 26, ended October with a slight decrease in U.S.
government-related holdings and a slight increase in mortgages,
the first full month under the portfolio's new three-person
management team.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had exposure of 35 percent in
October, down from 38 percent in U.S. government-related
securities in September and 41 percent in August, according to
the Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm's website on Wednesday.
The U.S. government category may include nominal and
inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options,
agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate
securities, and interest rate swaps.
