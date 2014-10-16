Oct 16 Russell Investments, which has more than $279 billion in assets under management, said on Thursday that the firm is replacing Pacific Investment Management Co with Scout Investments Inc on its U.S. short-duration and core-plus portfolios following the departure of Bill Gross.

"In a number of portfolios where we've made changes with respect to PIMCO, we have higher confidence in carefully selected alternate managers over the longer term," Gerard Fitzpatrick, global chief investment officer of fixed income at Russell Investments, said in a statement on its website. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)