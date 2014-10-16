BRIEF-Anchor Capital announces extension of time to complete deal with Mark One Lifestyle
* Anchor Capital Corporation announces extension of time to complete qualifying transaction and update to proposed qualifying transaction
Oct 16 Russell Investments, which has more than $279 billion in assets under management, said on Thursday that the firm is replacing Pacific Investment Management Co with Scout Investments Inc on its U.S. short-duration and core-plus portfolios following the departure of Bill Gross.
"In a number of portfolios where we've made changes with respect to PIMCO, we have higher confidence in carefully selected alternate managers over the longer term," Gerard Fitzpatrick, global chief investment officer of fixed income at Russell Investments, said in a statement on its website. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* on March 10, entered underwriting agreement relating to offer, sale in offering of $100 million amount of 4.500% subordinated notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2nofodR Further company coverage: