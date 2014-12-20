FRANKFURT Dec 20 The world's biggest bond investor Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) sees the economic crisis in Russia having only a limited impact on the financial system in the longer run, investment chief Dan Ivascyn told a German newspaper.

"Selected Russian bonds remain value-creating in the long run," Ivascyn told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in a summary of an interview to be published on Sunday.

Ivascyn, who took the reins after co-founder and former investment chief Bill Gross abruptly quit in September, also said he expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next year.

"We believe that (Federal Reserve Chair) Janet Yellen will do this so carefully and with such restraint that there won't be major asset price declines," he said.

U.S. based Pimco's funds have suffered from ill-timed investments in Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Venezuela, along with the ongoing flight by investors from emerging markets.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)