BRIEF-Gensight Biologics FY net loss widens to 22.1 million euros
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015
NEW YORK Oct 30 The $2.3 billion Sonoma County Employees' Retirement Association is conducting a replacement search for unconstrained fixed-income manager Pimco, senior investment officer James Failor said on Thursday.
The plan terminated Pimco at its Oct. 16 investment meeting from a $65 million unconstrained fixed-income mandate due to organizational changes surrounding the departure of co-founder Bill Gross. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked up on Monday to a 15-month closing high as investors picked up defensive shares while exporter shares were shunned due to the yen's gains, though volume was subdued ahead of key global events later this week.
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction