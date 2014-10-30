(Adds quote from senior investment officer, background; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 30 The $2.3 billion Sonoma County
Employees' Retirement Association is conducting a replacement
search for Pimco's unconstrained fixed-income fund, senior
investment officer James Failor said on Thursday.
The plan terminated Pimco at its Oct. 16
investment meeting from a $65 million unconstrained fixed-income
mandate due to organizational changes surrounding the departure
from Pimco of co-founder Bill Gross.
"Obviously, if Bill leaves, there is a domino effect, there
are major organizational changes," Failor said.
Gross resigned on Sept. 26 to join rival Janus Capital
Group. Investors pulled $25.5 billion from Pacific Investment
Management Co's U.S. open-end funds in September, according to
Morningstar data.
General investment consultant Hewitt EnnisKnupp is handling
the invitation-only search, Failor said, adding that only firms
that are already buy-rated by the consultant will be considered.
Failor said the plan is not accepting calls regarding the
search and firms that contact staff will not be considered.
Pimco also manages an $86 million portfolio for the plan in
its Total Return Fund, which was placed on watch at the meeting
for the same organizational concerns.
