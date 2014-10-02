(Adds detail on TCW, analyst quote; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 2 TCW, an investment firm that is
a major rival of Pimco, posted roughly $1 billion in net inflows
into its Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund since
Friday, according to data from Morningstar on Thursday.
Last Friday Bill Gross, one of the bond market's most
renowned investors, quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital
Group Inc last Friday. He was expected to be fired the
next day from the firm he helped found more than 40 years ago, a
source said.
TCW, which is overseen by Tad Rivelle, chief investment
officer of fixed-income, ranks in the top 25 fund families and
has attracted the strongest net inflows so far this year, with
Vanguard at No. 1 with net inflows of $86.5 billion, according
to Morningstar data. Riville had worked for Gross at Pimco.
Eric Jacobson, senior analyst at Morningstar, said the huge
inflows since Friday "makes me wonder if it was a few big
accounts or maybe some allocators who have been thinking about
jumping and just decided when Bill bailed."
Long-time rivals including Los Angeles-based TCW and Jeffrey
Gundlach's DoubleLine are among the biggest beneficiaries of
client money fleeing the Newport Beach, California-based Pimco.
DoubleLine, also based in Los Angeles, said on Wednesday its
flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended
September with net inflows of $1.32 billion, compared with $562
million in August. That brought the fund's net inflow to $3.79
billion so far this year [ID: nL2N0RW24D]
