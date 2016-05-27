SYDNEY May 27 Pimco, one of the world's biggest
bond investors, is upbeat on Australian dollar bank subordinated
bonds because they offer more reasonable valuations compared
with two years ago, but it sees no value in government bonds
paying negative yields.
"The whole bank capital structure in the financial sector is
improving with bond holders becoming more senior," Robert Mead,
managing director and head of Pimco Australia's portfolio
management, told Reuters on Friday.
"Spreads in Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital represent value," he
added.
Tier 1 and Tier 2 notes are issued by banks to form part of
their regulatory capital which act as buffers to protect
depositors. Noteholders rank ahead of shareholders.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sam Holmes)