NEW YORK, April 29 Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group Inc said on CNBC on Wednesday that Pimco's hire of ex-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will be good for his former firm.

"I think that's great," Gross said about news Bernanke is joining Pimco as a senior adviser. "We have always been a supporter at Pimco of Ben Bernanke and I think they can benefit from him. Perhaps I'll sneak over and take a listen myself."

Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co in 1971 and built it into one of the largest investment firms in the world, abruptly departed for Denver-based Janus in late September.

Former Fed chair Alan Greenspan, Bernanke's predecessor, also consulted for Pimco, which is owned by Germany's Allianz SE , between 2007 and 2011.

"Pimco hired Alan Greenspan," Gross said. "Bill Thompson (who was CEO of Pimco for 15 years) and I get together 9-10 years ago and brought in Alan Greenspan four times a year for some quarterly discussions. And I think's that's great." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)