March 28 Pacific Investment Management Co is
getting a new ticker for its closely-watched Total Return
Exchange Traded Fund: BOND.
The Newport Beach-based asset manager decided to change the
ticker from "TRXT" to "BOND" to make it easier
for investors to find the fund, according to a press release
issued this morning.
The new ticker will take effect April 4 on the New York
Stock Exchange's Arca platform.
Pimco's Total Return ETF is an ETF clone of the firm's $252
billion Total Return Fund. Financial advisers and
asset managers have been closely watching the ETF since it
launched on March 1 to see if it would take off,
The ETF has $256.2 million in assets under management.
