LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - That Pimco's CIO Bill Gross resigned
last Friday is well known. That bond markets are also weaker is
undeniable. But just how much of a correlation is there between
the two?
Some say plenty, others less so. Is it, so to speak, a case
of gross overstatement or gross understatement?
The question boils down to two things: the size of
redemptions from Pimco as a result of Gross's departure; and how
badly (if at all) those redemptions will hit the secondary
market. Both are, to some degree, unknowable.
Pimco's once highly burnished star had become somewhat
tarnished of late, registering 16 straight months of fund
outflows and its performance lagging 73% of its peers, according
to Reuters. Even so, shares in its parent Allianz fell 6% on the
news, while those of Gross's new employer, Janus Capital, rose
more than 40%.
Morgan Stanley analysts estimated that the Allianz reaction
discounted about US$400bn of outflows from Pimco, or some 20% of
its total assets under management. The Janus move, meanwhile,
implied the capture of US$20bn-$30bn, they said, making for a
significant gap between the two. The Wall Street Journal
reported some US10bn of withdrawals from Pimco following
Friday's announcement.
But it is not as if the California-based concern has
suddenly been rendered a rudderless ship. Daniel Ivascyn was
promptly named as the new group CIO, a move unlikely to have
been a knee-jerk reaction given that rumours of regicide had
long been swirling and that it seems Gross would have been lucky
to survive past Saturday had he not decided to depart for
pastures new.
What does appear to have been a knee-jerk reaction is just
how much of a widening there was in the bond markets. The US
investment-grade CDS index, for example, gapped out 3bp on
Friday to 65.25bp and another 5bp on Monday's open. Treasuries
weakened, freshly minted bonds struggled to hold onto their
reoffer spreads and the secondary sector had a distinctly soggy
air about it. There were no new issues launched in the US market
whatsoever.
But just how much of that can be laid at the feet of just
one - no matter how high-profile - person?
"No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece
of the continent, a part of the main," wrote English
metaphysical poet John Donne in 1623, not about the bond market
but apposite nonetheless.
And therein lies an answer. Gross's departure in itself was
not the seismic shock that shook the markets; it was the
potential ramifications of outflows from Pimco that it might
cause and the consequent spectre of large bond positions
weighing heavily on a sector where liquidity is something
increasingly consigned to history.
Add into the mix the plethora of geopolitical situations
that had for the large part been ignored when the going was good
and which were then suddenly rediscovered, and the outlook
appears all the bleaker.
SIZE MATTERS
The crux of the matter lies in the sheer scale of numbers in
question. Other fund managers have jumped ship and subsequently
attracted a significant proportion of the assets under
management.
But Gross directly managed some US$300bn of assets and had
influence over much more, possibly twice as much. Defections of
only a small percentage would have huge ramifications for a
secondary sector that struggles to maintain much of a semblance
of liquidity.
Even if that money is reinvested in other bond funds, there
is unlikely to be a seamless transfer of assets, meaning that
paper will hit the market and traders will hit the bids - as and
when they can find them.
In previous times, banks would have been able to take on
portfolios, or parts thereof, and intermediate that way.
Nowadays, they simply do not have the firepower, even if they
have the inclination.
And with size comes multiplicity. With US$2trn under
management, there is virtually no corner of the markets in which
Pimco is not involved, and as a pivotal player at that.
When it comes to liquidity, US Treasuries are one thing, but
the more arcane, higher yielding areas quite another. The
problem does not lie in the quality of the assets but in quite
how they can be managed. Better quality lines are more easily
sold and the fear is less one of a trickle-down effect, more of
a cascade - hence the across-the-board weakness.
Gross could perhaps have mitigated the situation in a
personal manner, some argue. Forbes estimates his wealth at
US$2.3bn - itself not a bad start for a fledgling fund - and he
clearly has the ability to attract far more. After all, there
could be some bargains to be had.
But for those brave enough to consider drawing the
conclusion that the whole thing is overblown and the subject of
herd mentality, a note of caution from the 17th century.
As Donne concludes: "And therefore never send to know for
whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee."
