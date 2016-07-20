LONDON, July 20 The chief executive of the world's biggest listed hedge fund Man Group plc Manny Roman will join Pacific Investment Management Co as its new CEO on November 1 2016, Man Group said on Wednesday.

Luke Ellis will succeed Roman as chief executive officer of Man Group, the company said in an exchange filing. Jonathan Sorrell will continue as President of the firm alongside his role as Chief Financial Officer.

(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)