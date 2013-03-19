BRIEF-E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 19 PIMCO has reduced allocations to the euro in response to a planned levy on deposits in Cyprus and is rethinking forecasts of when the bloc will begin its recovery, a senior executive said.
Saumil Parikh, managing director and member of the firm's Investment Committee told Reuters in an interview in London on Tuesday, the proposed terms for a banking bailout, which include the levy, "suggests a more bumpy road for Europe."
"We've reduced our allocations to European currency (in the last 24 hours) because it makes sense to think about this as not only a policy mistake but also a recognition that the euro is far from being a perfect reserve currency," he said.
Parikh highlighted he has not made significant changes since the planned levy was announced but said imposing a levy on depositors would represent "a significant departure" of the euro from other reserve currencies. (Editing by Tommy Wilkes)
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.
* Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank ; lender is discussing promoting executives Schenck, Sewing as deputy co-CEOs - WSJ Source : http://on.wsj.com/2mkaXPA Further company coverage: