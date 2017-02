NEW YORK Aug 19 Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest bond fund, said on Friday the rally in Treasury yields to 60-year lows reflects a high probability of recession in the United States.

Gross, the co-chief investment officer of Pimco, also told Reuters Insider that it has become increasingly apparent that policy options to spur economic growth are limited. (Reporting by Daniel Burns, Burton Frierson and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)