NEW YORK, June 12 Bill Gross's PIMCO Total
Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, increased its
exposure to U.S. Treasury-related securities to 35 percent in
May, up from 31 percent in April, the company said on its
website on Tuesday.
The PIMCO Total Return Fund also raised its use of leverage
in the $261 billion portfolio.
In May, the fund saw its money market and net cash
equivalents raised to negative 21 percent from negative 18
percent.
Having a so-called negative position in cash equivalents and
money-market securities is an indication of derivative use, said
Eric Jacobson, director of fixed-income research at Morningstar,
who has analyzed PIMCO for more than a decade.
Derivatives have long been a staple of the trading strategy
in PIMCO's Total Return Fund to generate some of the fund's
returns.
