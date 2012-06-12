(Adds previous leverage and AUM figures, background)
NEW YORK, June 12 Bill Gross's PIMCO Total
Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, increased its
exposure to U.S. Treasury-related securities to 35 percent in
May, up from 31 percent in April, the company said on its
website on Tuesday.
The PIMCO Total Return Fund also raised its use of leverage
in the $261 billion portfolio.
In May, the fund saw its money market and net cash
equivalents raised to negative 21 percent from negative 18
percent.
Having a so-called negative position in cash equivalents and
money-market securities is an indication of derivative use, said
Eric Jacobson, director of fixed-income research at Morningstar,
who has analyzed PIMCO for more than a decade.
While leverage increased in the past month in the Total
Return Fund, it is still down sharply from earlier this year. In
February, money market and net cash equivalents exposure was
negative 31 percent.
Derivatives have long been a staple of the trading strategy
in PIMCO's Total Return Fund to generate some of the fund's
returns.
In his monthly investment letters, however, Gross has
mentioned reducing leverage and derivative use in favor of a
more prudent outlook.
The $261 billion Total Return Fund began the year with about
$251 billion in assets.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by John Wallace and Gunna
Dickson)