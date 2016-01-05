NEW YORK Jan 5 Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund posted an inflow of $1.3 billion in December, according to the Newport Beach, California firm's website on Tuesday.

That marked the fund's first inflow since April 2013. The fund's assets stood at $89.9 billion at the end of December, the firm said. Pimco spokesman Michael Reid confirmed that the Pimco Income Fund had a $14.4 billion inflow in 2015.

Capital gains distributions can inflate December fund flows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)