NEW YORK Dec 30 California-based bond giant Pimco has dismissed money manager Rahul Seksaria after CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, fined him for a trading violation.

"Mr. Seksaria has been dismissed from the firm based on a violation of the firm's policy regarding personal trading," Pimco spokesman Daniel Tarman said in a statement.

"While the amount involved in this matter was small, PIMCO's Code of Ethics mandates that all employees must abide by the highest standards of personal and professional conduct."

In a notice online, CME Group said that Seksaria "orchestrated and prearranged trades in the June 2015 Eurodollar futures contract opposite one of his employer's client suspense account (sic), which resulted in the transfer of $2,675 from the suspense account to his personal trading account."

The group ordered Seksaria to pay a fine of $65,000 as well as $2,675 in restitution.

Seksaria was also barred from CME Group trading floors, electronic trading and clearing platforms for three months though March 19, 2015.

A message to a LinkedIn page under Seksaria's name was not immediately returned. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; editing by Andrew Hay)