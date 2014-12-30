(Adds second Pimco statement)

NEW YORK Dec 30 California-based bond firm Pimco has dismissed money manager Rahul Seksaria after CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, fined him for a trading violation.

In a notice online, CME Group said that Seksaria "orchestrated and prearranged trades in the June 2015 Eurodollar futures contract opposite one of his employer's client suspense account (sic), which resulted in the transfer of $2,675 from the suspense account to his personal trading account."

"Mr. Seksaria had traded in his personal account on the other side of PIMCO client accounts, and profited from that activity - a clear violation of the firm's policies," said Pimco spokesman Daniel Tarman in a statement.

"He did not remove client assets, which are held at third party custodian banks," Tarman added.

The group ordered Seksaria to pay a fine of $65,000 as well as $2,675 in restitution.

Seksaria was also barred from CME Group trading floors, electronic trading and clearing platforms for three months though March 19, 2015.

A message to a LinkedIn page under Seksaria's name was not immediately returned. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; editing by Andrew Hay)