Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT, March 15 Pimco Chief Executive Douglas Hodge said the resignation of his predecessor Mohamed El-Erian caught everybody by surprise but an internal succession plan enabled the bond fund manager to distribute his tasks swiftly.
"Mohamed El-Erian's departure was a very personal decision and was a big surprise for all of us," Hodge was quoted as telling German newspaper Euro am Sonntag on Saturday.
El-Erian, who had been widely seen as co-founder Bill Gross's heir apparent, stunned the investment community in January by announcing his departure. He will leave Pimco, a unit of Germany's Allianz, Europe's largest insurer, in mid-March.
Several U.S. institutional investors have said they are closely monitoring the developments at Pimco in the wake of El-Erian's abrupt resignation as CEO and ensuing acrimony between him and Gross.
Hodge said El-Erian's departure was the third change at the top of management in the company's 43-year-history.
"But we have always of course a succession plan and a strong team. That's why we could quickly distribute Mohamed's tasks internally," he said.
He also said the realignment in responsibilities would enable Pimco to make some changes in order to cope with the immense growth in the past years as well as changes in market conditions and customer demands.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Susan Fenton)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.