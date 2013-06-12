June 11 PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world's
largest bond fund, decreased its holdings of U.S. Treasuries in
May by 2 percentage points to 37 percent, data from the firm's
website showed on Tuesday.
The fund, which has roughly $285.2 billion in assets and is
run by Bill Gross, had previously increased those Treasury
holdings in April to 39 percent from 33 percent the previous
month.
In his May investment letter to clients, Gross said that
Treasuries "are better than the alternative (cash) as long as
central banks and dollar reserve countries (China, Japan)
continue to participate."
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $2.04 trillion in
assets under management at the end of March, according to the
firm's website.
The fund also showed a decrease in its holdings of
investment-grade credit to 6 percent in May from 7 percent and
cut its holdings of debt issued in developed markets outside the
United States to 7 percent from 10 percent.
The fund, which is the flagship of Newport Beach,
California-based PIMCO, slightly decreased its holdings of
emerging market securities to 7 percent in May from 8 percent in
April. It also showed a decrease in municipal holdings to 4
percent in May from 5 percent.
PIMCO said on its website that the fund's holdings of U.S.
Treasury debt includes Treasury notes, bonds, futures and
inflation-protected securities.
The fund suffered its first outflows last month since
December of 2011, according to Morningstar. Investors pulled
$1.3 billion from the fund in May as its performance fell 2.15
percent, Morningstar said. The fund is down 1.25 percent so far
this year, PIMCO's website showed.
The PIMCO Total Return ETF, an exchange-traded fund
with about $5.1 billion in assets, also saw its first outflows
in May since its launch in February of 2012, according to
Morningstar. Investors pulled $107.8 million from the ETF.
Gross has criticized the Federal Reserve's quantitative
easing in his monthly letters to investors, saying that the
central bank's monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries
and agency mortgage securities hurt savers and business models.
He has also said that the measures, which the Fed is
implementing to try to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing
costs, is weakening the value of investments.
In his June investment outlook, Gross characterized global
stimulus measures as "New Age chemotherapy" that are becoming
more of a problem than a solution. He said the global economy
requires structural, rather than monetary, reforms.
PIMCO Total Return Fund's cash equivalents and money-market
securities moved from a negative 8 percent in April to 0 percent
in May, the website said.
Having a so-called negative position in cash equivalents and
money-market securities is an indication of using derivatives
and short-term securities as collateral to boost the fund's
buying power with leverage.
The fund's holdings of mortgage securities, high-yield
"junk" bonds, government-guaranteed agency securities, U.S.
dollar-denominated interest rate swaps and rate-related
derivatives, and "other" forms of credit were unchanged in May.