By Jennifer Ablan and Katya Wachtel
Oct 24 Bill Gross, the co-chief investment
officer at $1.97 trillion bond manager Pimco, lambasted
billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Thursday for his involvement
in Apple Inc's strategy, but he failed to elicit an
equally biting response from the veteran activist.
Gross said on Twitter: "Icahn should leave #Apple alone &
spend more time like Bill Gates. If #Icahn's so smart, use it to
help people not yourself."
Icahn on Thursday, in a public letter to Apple Chief
Executive Tim Cook, called on Apple to commence a $150 billion
share buyback immediately.
In responding to questions on CNBC about criticism from
Gross and former Apple CEO John Sculley, Icahn was relatively
low-key and respectful of Gross.
"I have respect for both those guys. I think Bill Gross
certainly has a right to his opinion, as does Sculley," Icahn
said. "But it doesn't mean they are right."
"I'm not going to criticize them," he added.
It was a stark contrast to how he has handled questions
about hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and his massive short bet
on nutritional supplements company Herbalife Ltd, a
matter in which Icahn has taken the other side.
Earlier this year Icahn and Ackman engaged in a shouting
match on CNBC, with Icahn at one point referring to Ackman as a
"crybaby."
His response to Gross' suggestion that he should spend more
time like Bill Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft
Corp who is known for his philanthropic efforts, was
far less controversial.
"I think the greatest use of my time would be to try to
change the laws and rules in corporate governance today," Icahn
said.
Icahn, one of the hedge fund industry's best-known managers,
limited his remarks about Gross to the televised interview and
did not use Twitter to respond to Gross' tweet, which went out
to the PIMCO account's roughly 151,500 followers. Icahn has
104,695 followers on the social networking site.
Icahn's letter on Thursday, issued in conjunction with his
new website "Shareholders Square Table," comes after he urged
Cook this summer to use Apple's $150 billion in cash to buy back
company shares.