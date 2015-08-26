(Adds New York Fed President William Dudley's remarks, Pimco's views in June)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Aug 26 Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in September is no longer the Newport Beach, California company's base-case scenario.

"It's not off the table, but it is not our base case," Ivascyn told Reuters on Wednesday. "We still think there is an initial rate increase before year end," he added.

Ivascyn's statement follows remarks earlier in the day by New York Fed President William Dudley that the prospect of a September rate hike "seems less compelling" than it was only weeks ago.

Dudley warned, however, against overreacting to short-term market moves and left the door ajar to raising rates when the U.S. central bank holds a policy meeting on Sept. 16-17.

The market turmoil has called into question the Fed's long-telegraphed plans to raise rates from near zero this year, possibly as soon as next month. Investors and economists have predicted the Fed will delay the move until December or even next year, citing the rising dollar and falling oil prices, which has held U.S. inflation below target.

In June, Pimco said in a report to clients that the firm expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates later this summer, most likely in September, which could be the start of a multi-year normalization process.

"While the process will likely be slow compared to past rate hike cycles, if the Fed manages to stabilize inflation at its target of 2 percent, then the central bank should get to the neutral policy rate of 2 percent-2.5 percent within a couple of years," Pimco said in the report. The neutral rate is the point at which the rate is neither stimulative nor contractive.

Scott Mather, one of three co-managers of the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, with $101 billion in assets the second-largest bond fund in the world, said in the June report that, "extraordinary policy response of the past few years could result in more inflation than expected."

Pimco is a unit of Allianz SE, a German financial services company. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)