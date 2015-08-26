(Adds New York Fed President William Dudley's remarks, Pimco's
views in June)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 26 Pimco Group Chief Investment
Officer Dan Ivascyn said a Federal Reserve interest rate
increase in September is no longer the Newport Beach, California
company's base-case scenario.
"It's not off the table, but it is not our base case,"
Ivascyn told Reuters on Wednesday. "We still think there is an
initial rate increase before year end," he added.
Ivascyn's statement follows remarks earlier in the day by
New York Fed President William Dudley that the prospect of a
September rate hike "seems less compelling" than it was only
weeks ago.
Dudley warned, however, against overreacting to short-term
market moves and left the door ajar to raising rates when the
U.S. central bank holds a policy meeting on Sept. 16-17.
The market turmoil has called into question the Fed's
long-telegraphed plans to raise rates from near zero this year,
possibly as soon as next month. Investors and economists have
predicted the Fed will delay the move until December or even
next year, citing the rising dollar and falling oil prices,
which has held U.S. inflation below target.
In June, Pimco said in a report to clients that the firm
expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin raising interest
rates later this summer, most likely in September, which could
be the start of a multi-year normalization process.
"While the process will likely be slow compared to past rate
hike cycles, if the Fed manages to stabilize inflation at its
target of 2 percent, then the central bank should get to the
neutral policy rate of 2 percent-2.5 percent within a couple of
years," Pimco said in the report. The neutral rate is the point
at which the rate is neither stimulative nor contractive.
Scott Mather, one of three co-managers of the flagship Pimco
Total Return Fund, with $101 billion in assets the
second-largest bond fund in the world, said in the June report
that, "extraordinary policy response of the past few years could
result in more inflation than expected."
Pimco is a unit of Allianz SE, a German financial
services company.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Steve
Orlofsky)