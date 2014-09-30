Sept 30 Morningstar downgraded its analyst
rating on the Pimco Total Return Fund to "bronze" from "gold",
citing uncertainty about outflows and the reshuffling of
management responsibilities after the exit of co-founder Bill
Gross.
Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor, quit Pimco
for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc on Friday, a
day before he was expected to be fired from the huge investment
firm he helped found more than 40 years ago.
Dan Ivascyn, one of Pimco's deputy chief investment
officers, was named Group Chief Investment Officer to replace
Gross. With Bill Gross' abrupt departure, Pimco's $222
billion flagship Total Return Fund has been taken over by Scott
Mather, Mark Kiesel and Mihir Worah.
"The fund's Bronze Morningstar Analyst Rating reflects
Morningstar's high level of confidence in PIMCO's resources and
overall abilities but also the uncertainty as to exactly how all
of these parts will mesh in the wake of Gross' departure,"
Mornigstar analyst Eric Jacobson wrote in a report on Monday.
Since the start of the year, investors have pulled $25
billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest
bond fund, according to Morningstar data as of the end of
August. This latest downgrade could set off another chain
reaction of negative cash outflow momentum for the Pimco Total
Return Fund.
Pimco CEO Doug Hodge said on Monday that the investment
group is bracing for investors to pull out money following
Gross's departure but expects the vast majority of clients to
stick with the firm and is confident it can handle any outflows.
Hodge said there had been differences with Gross over the
strategic direction of the firm but not over investment
strategy.
"Mark, Mihir and I intend to harness our individual and
collective skills to continue to deliver the same excellence to
investors they have come to expect from PIMCO's Total Return
Fund," Scott Mather, CIO Core Strategies said in response to
Mornigstar's downgrade.
Morningstar evaluates mutual funds based on five key
pillars, which it believes leads to funds that are more likely
to outperform over the long term on a risk-adjusted basis. A
"gold rating" is assigned to a Best-of-breed fund that has
garnered the analysts' highest level of conviction.
"It will take some time to see how Ivascyn and the new
managers will coalesce as a team in their new roles, but there
are a number of reasons to believe they will be successful after
the dust settles," Mornigstar said.
