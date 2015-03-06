Trump signs repeal of U.S. broadband privacy rules
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said.
March 6 Investment management firm Pimco appointed David Hammer as executive vice president and portfolio manager for municipal bond portfolio management.
Hammer, who has 13 years of investment experience, will be based in New York and report to Joe Deane, executive vice president and head of Pimco's municipal bond portfolio management, the firm said.
Hammer, who had previously worked as senior vice president at Pimco, left the firm in 2014 to join Morgan Stanley as managing director, head of municipal trading and research. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said.
* Hyduke to acquire structural steel manufacturer avalanche Metal Industries Ltd of Kelowna, B.C.