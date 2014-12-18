U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson condemns "horrific" London attack
LONDON, March 22 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson condemned Wednesday's attack outside parliament in London and expressed his condolences to the victims and their families.
Dec 18 Pimco, a global investment management firm, hired Giles Money as senior vice president and portfolio manager focused on global growth equity strategies, and Lucrecia Tam as senior vice president and equity analyst focused on industrials.
Both Money and Tam will be based in London and report to Virginie Maisonneuve, managing director and chief investment officer - global equities.
Prior to joining Pimco, Money worked at Schroders Investment Management in London, where he was a global portfolio manager and sector specialist focused on materials and utilities.
Tam, who also worked at Schroders in London, was an equity analyst focused on industrials. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
NEW YORK, March 22 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $251.01 billion in one-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 66 bidders, which was the highest amount since $266.47 billion on Jan. 4, the New York Federal Reserve said.
* Moody's says Puerto Rico's fiscal plan anticipates sharper economic decline, a negative for bondholders