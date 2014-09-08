Sept 8 Pacific Investment Management Co LLC, or Pimco, appointed Said Saffari as an executive vice president and portfolio manager for emerging markets corporate debt, effective Sept. 8.

Saffari will be based in Newport Beach, California and report to Michael Gomez, managing director and head of emerging markets portfolio management, Pimco said.

Saffari, who has 17 years of experience as an investment professional, was previously with GoldenTree Asset Management in New York as a partner and portfolio manager.

Prior to that, he has worked at ICE Canyon and Credit Suisse Group AG.