PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 Brazil's Óleo e Gás Participações SA creditors, led by bond firm Pimco, have agreed to about $200 million in financing for the oil company, which began Latin America's largest corporate debt default in October, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The deal would take control of the company, formerly OGX , out of the hands of Eike Batista, the former Brazilian billionaire whose swift rise to vast wealth was matched by his fall from those same ranks.
Citing people with knowledge of the talks, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank AG will act as an intermediary.
Representatives from Pimco did not immediately return a phone message. Deutsche Bank declined to comment, and Óleo e Gás did not immediately respond to emails.
The Brazilian company was expected to submit a debt restructuring plan this month after having delayed the plan in January.
Óleo e Gás owes about $5.1 billion to investors such as bond fund Pimco, suppliers including Schlumberger NV, and sister company and shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA.
Batista, who controls OSX which is also in bankruptcy proceedings, saw his commodities and industrial conglomerate collapse last year under huge debts after disappointing output at its oil wells sent investors fleeing.
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians on Tuesday, reportedly including five ministers and leading lawmakers, in a dramatic escalation of a graft probe threatening the government.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 U.S. Justice Department officials are expected to announce indictments on Wednesday against suspects in at least one of a series of hacking attacks on Yahoo Inc, according to a source briefed on the matter.