By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 4 Dan Ivascyn, who succeeded Bill
Gross as Pimco's new chief investment officer nearly a year ago,
acknowledges that life at the firm is now "less glamorous."
Unlike Gross, who was widely known as "the Bond King" and
has rarely been away from the headlines in both mainstream and
social media in recent years, Ivascyn is rarely on TV and
doesn't tell the world about any big investment calls through
Twitter.
Ivascyn wouldn't have it any other way. He says he is
determined to keep the focus on improving returns and convincing
investors that they should stay with Pimco and give it new funds
to manage.
He may be starting to show signs of modest success but it is
a long road back.
Since Gross' shocking exit from Pacific Investment
Management Co last September, the firm he had helped launch and
had built into a $2 trillion investment powerhouse has suffered
big outflows of cash. Pimco's assets under management had
dropped to $1.52 trillion as of June 30 from $1.92 trillion at
the beginning of 2014 before infighting between Gross and CEO
Mohamed El-Erian led to the departure of both in an eighth-month
period.
But in recent months the exodus from the firm's flagship
Pimco Total Return Fund has slowed from $11.6 billion
in January to just $2.7 billion in May and $3 billion in net
outflows in June. Figures for July showed a further decline of
$2.5 billion, according to Pimco on Tuesday.
Its strong relative performance has helped to start to turn
the tide.
The fund, which lost its crown as the world's largest bond
fund in April to the $144.2 billion Vanguard Total Bond Market
Index fund, is returning 1.56 percent so far this
year, surpassing 96 percent of other funds in its
intermediate-term peer category.
And Alina Lamy, senior analyst of markets research at
Morningstar, said that the $47.4 billion Pimco Income Fund
, which Ivascyn personally oversees, is also
outperforming 96 percent of its peers in the multisector-bond
category. The fund has attracted $8.7 billion since Gross'
departure, though that is tiny against the $119.4 billion that
has left Pimco Total Return in that time, according to Lamy.
Some major clients are no longer considering redeeming money
- or in bond market parlance they have removed Pimco from their
"watchlists."
The $45.9 billion Teachers' Retirement System of the State
of Illinois, with $2.4 billion invested through the firm,
removed Pimco from its list in May, and the $2.4 billion Sonoma
County Employees' Retirement Association did the same in June.
To be sure, the recovery at Pimco still has some way to go.
Big bond rivals BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group, DoubleLine
Capital and TCW Group have been beneficiaries - not only because
of the departures of Gross and El-Erian, but also because of
Pimco's weak performance in 2013 and 2014. Gross was there for
most of that time and El-Erian for more than half of it.
Rivals and analysts say they are not yet convinced that
Pimco has turned the corner.
"It is too early to make a judgment on Pimco," said Jeffrey
Gundlach, the co-founder of DoubleLine, which oversees $76
billion in assets. "Less than one year is too early for any
investment strategy. But I do think it would behoove them to
clarify their investment process absent Bill Gross," he said
referring to a sense that the firm is no longer transparent
about the way it operates.
Gundlach's DoubleLine posted its 17th consecutive month of
cash inflows in June and the Los Angeles-based firm has hired
six Pimco employees since April 2014.
Todd Rosenbluth, head of exchange traded fund and mutual
fund research at S&P Capital IQ, said Pimco "will need to
continue to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for a more
extended period of time for more investors to pay attention and
to look to restart inflows."
Pimco faced another headache on Monday. The firm said it may
face U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges over
a smallish exchange-traded fund once managed by Gross.
Pimco, a unit of Germany's Allianz SE, said the
SEC is looking at whether Pimco Total Return Active
Exchange-Traded Fund properly valued small stakes in
non-agency mortgage-backed securities it bought from its Feb.
29, 2012 inception to June 30, 2012, leading to inaccurate
disclosures about the fund's performance.
OVERCOMING SHORT-TERM PAIN
Gross' performance since joining Janus Capital Group Inc
as a portfolio manager has been mixed.
The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which he has been
managing, posted cash withdrawals of $39.1 million in June, the
second consecutive month of outflows for the portfolio.
Gross declined to comment for this story through a Janus
spokeswoman.
Pimco executives say that investors are noticing that the
firm's outlook has improved markedly.
"People are excited because they clearly see that despite
the short-term pain, in terms of the unwanted and negative media
attention, the medium-term and long-term is better now than it
was before," said Scott Mather, lead portfolio manager of the
Pimco Total Return Fund.
Pimco executives rarely talk publicly about this renewed
confidence. Ivascyn has appeared only once on CNBC since Gross'
exit on September 26. In contrast, Gross has been on the
business channel 10 times during the same period, according to
CNBC.
Ivascyn said the Newport Beach, California-based Pimco still
makes big, bold economic and investment calls but there's no
burning desire to publicize them as Gross did.
"When you talk to clients and you talk to the media, at
times, you reduce investment calls down to a sound bite or very
simple views on the world," Ivascyn said.
