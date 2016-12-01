BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
WASHINGTON Dec 1 The Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco) will pay $20 million and retain an independent compliance consultant to settle charges that it misled investors about the performance of its Total Return ETF, U.S. regulators announced Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's settlement with Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, came more than two years after legendary bond manager Bill Gross, who managed Pimco's Total Return Fund, left the company for smaller rival Janus Capital Group. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.