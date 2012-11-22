FRANKFURT Nov 22 Spain and Italy are regaining
the trust of PIMCO, home to the world's largest bond fund, which
is boosting its holdings of government debt in the crisis-shaken
countries, the head of PIMCO's German unit said on Thursday.
"We have cautiously begun rebuilding our engagement in Spain
and Italy but we are not completely there yet," Andrew
Bosomworth told the Euro Finance Week conference.
PIMCO expects the southern European countries to carry on
with structural reforms and that Europe will finally takes a
political decision on what the euro and the European monetary
union should look like, he said.
Bosomworth also urged the euro zone's core countries,
Germany and France, not to slacken their pace of economic
reforms, saying it was the only way for Europe to get back on
its feet.
PIMCO is a unit of Allianz, Europe's biggest
insurer and one of the largest investors in the world. PIMCO had
about 1.5 trillion euros ($1.9 trillion) in total assets under
management at the end of the third quarter.
Bosomworth had said in June that the increased liabilities
Germany faces as a result of the euro zone crisis were eroding
the attractiveness of its sovereign bonds, the bloc's benchmark
government paper.
PIMCO said earlier on Thursday it had resumed buying Italian
debt with a maturity of up to five years.
($1 = 0.7801 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)