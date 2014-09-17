By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Pimco's London-based emerging
market equities head Masha Gordon has left the giant U.S. asset
management firm "to pursue other interests", the company
confirmed on Wednesday.
In a statement, Pimco said Virginie Maisonneuve, who is the
company's Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of
Equities, is running the emerging markets equity strategy
following Gordon's departure.
A source at the company said Gordon had left two weeks ago.
Maisonneuve joined the firm last year from British fund
manager Schroders, succeeding Neel Kashkari as head of
the firm's equities business who left to pursue a career in
politics.
Since the abrupt departure of Mohamed El-Erian in January,
Pimco has undergone a leadership shake-up that has included the
hire of Paul McCulley, managing director and chief economist, a
new role for the Newport Beach, California, firm.
Pimco, which oversees $1.97 trillion in assets as of June
30, has hired senior talent across its broad investment platform
throughout this year.
(Editing by Mike Dolan)