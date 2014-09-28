Sept 28 Pimco CEO Doug Hodge said on Sunday that
Pimco is moving away from a founder-led model and that the
Newport Beach, California-based firm's flagship fund previously
run by co-founder Bill Gross "does not define Pimco."
"Recognize that we are a $2 trillion asset manager but over
the last five years, we have expanded to far more parts of the
fixed income and into other asset classes and other geographies,
so the Pimco Total Return Fund does not define Pimco," Hodge
said. "It's an important flagship product of this firm but it is
not our only strategy."
Hodge and Dan Ivascyn, who replaces Gross and now Pimco's
group chief investment officer, told Reuters in an interview
that they have been speaking to clients all weekend about the
new leadership structure.
"With regard to our clients and the potential for outflows,
again, when there is any significant change, we are out
communicating with our clients and we are talking with them and
we are explaining the changes that are going on," Hodge said.
"The outflows that have happened - and that may happen - we
stand by our clients. We are managing assets and are confident
that the vast majority of clients will stand with us."
Friday, Gross, co-founder of Pacific Investment Management
Co, left his post as chief investment officer and joined mutual
fund management firm Janus Capital, a move that followed record
outflows from Pimco's flagship portfolio and his clash with
other top executives.
His departure, coming eight months after his top deputy,
Mohamed El-Erian stepped down in January, has triggered
speculation among bond market watchers about leadership
uncertainties and other outflow troubles at the world's largest
bond firm.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan, editing by John Pickering)