NEW YORK Oct 11 The PIMCO Total Return fund (PTTRX.O), the world's largest bond fund, increased its exposure to mortgages in September and showed a dramatic drop in cash equivalents and money market securities for the same period, according to its website on Tuesday.

Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Total Return Fund, run by Bill Gross who holds the title of co-chief investment officer of the Newport Beach, Calif. firm, increased exposure to mortgages in September to 38 percent from 32 percent in August.

Equally noticeable was the Total Return Fund's dramatic drop in cash equivalents and money market securities of negative 19 percent in September from negative 9 percent in August, the website showed.

PIMCO officials declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)