NEW YORK Oct 11 The PIMCO Total Return fund (PTTRX.O), the world's largest bond fund, increased its exposure to mortgages in September and showed a dramatic drop in cash equivalents and money market securities for the same period, according to its website on Tuesday.

Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Total Return Fund, run by Bill Gross who holds the title of co-chief investment officer of the Newport Beach, Calif. firm, increased exposure to mortgages in September to 38 percent from 32 percent in August.

Equally noticeable was the Total Return Fund's dramatic drop in cash equivalents and money market securities of negative 19 percent in September from negative 9 percent in August, the website showed.

PIMCO officials declined to comment.

The $245 billion Total Return fund did not adjust its exposure in its Government-Treasury category, which includes U.S. Treasury notes, bonds, futures and inflation-protected securities.

It remained at 16 percent for a second consecutive month as of the end of September, the PIMCO website said. The fund held 10 percent as of the end of July.

In late August, Gross said the precipitous decline in Treasury yields reflected a high probability of recession. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note then dropped below 2 percent to 1.98 percent.

On Tuesday, the 10-year yield stood at 2.16 percent.

Last week, Reuters asked Mohamed El-Erian, who shares the title of co-chief investment officer with Gross, if the United States was in a recession. He answered with one word: "Yes."

