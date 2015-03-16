(Releads, adds quotes, details)

By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata

BANDUNG, Indonesia, March 16 Indonesian state-owned defence firm PT Pindad expects sales of its machine guns, armored vehicles and other military hardware to increase by 30 percent annually, due in part to rising tensions in the South China Sea, its chief executive said.

Spurred by tensions with China, Indonesia and other southeast Asian nations are building up their defence industries, channeling fast-growing military budgets to develop local expertise.

"In southeast Asia, there is no agreement among countries to safeguard each other's sovereignty yet," Pindad CEO Silmy Karim told Reuters at the company's headquarters, located around 120 kilometers from the capital Jakarta.

"We have a gap to chase, so the growth potential for the regional defense industry is quite high."

Pindad, which partners with companies from Germany, Belgium and Italy to develop its military technology, expects sales of 3 trillion rupiah ($227 million) this year, up from 1.9 trillion in 2013. Last year's sales have not yet been disclosed.

Pindad plans to start marketing its new amphibious armored and cannon-equipped vehicles next year, targeting southeast Asian markets, the Middle East and Africa.

The company needs at least 5 trillion rupiah in investment in the next three years to boost production and improve its technology. Pindad hopes most of the investment will come from the government, which recently provided a cash injection of 700 billion rupiah, Karim said.

"If we build our defence strength by producing, then that is real strength. That is part of the government's concept going forward, that we have to build the independence of our defense industry," Karim said. ($1 = 13,239 rupiah) (Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)